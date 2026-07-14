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Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Corkscrew Road Fire

NEBRASKA, July 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Corkscrew Road Fire

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued an emergency declaration in response to the Corkscrew Road Fire in Sioux County southwest of Crawford.

The wildfire, which began on July 10, was ignited by lightning and fueled by high winds, low humidity, and extremely dry conditions. The fire has burned nearly 30 acres and continues to threaten the health and safety of Nebraskans while damaging and threatening both public and private property.

The proclamation activates vital state resources and authorizes the use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help cover costs associated with responding to the fire and mitigating its impact.

Text version of the Proclamation for the Corkscrew Road Wildfire in Sioux County, Nebraska

Proclamation for the Corkscrew Road Wildfire in Sioux County, Nebraska. See the text version above for accessibility needs.

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Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Corkscrew Road Fire

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