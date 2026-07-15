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Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska

NEBRASKA, July 15 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has reissued an executive order allowing for the continued delivery of hay and other supplies to areas of the state ravaged by wildfires. Those fires, and continued drought, have severely impacted the availability of livestock feed.

The order allows for the relaxation of service hours and over-dimension and weight restrictions for commercial motor carriers which assist in the transport of those items.

The order will be in effect through Aug. 12.

The executive order is included below. 

Executive Order 26-16 PDF

Image of the text for Executive Order 26-16 Commercial Motor Carrier Relief page one. Includes an image of a sketch of the State Capitol Building in blue ink.Image of the text for Executive Order 26-16 Commercial Motor Carrier Relief page two. Includes an image of the Great Seal of the State of Nebraska - March 1st. 1867 in a golden foil look.

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Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska

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