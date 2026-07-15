Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska
NEBRASKA, July 15 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has reissued an executive order allowing for the continued delivery of hay and other supplies to areas of the state ravaged by wildfires. Those fires, and continued drought, have severely impacted the availability of livestock feed.
The order allows for the relaxation of service hours and over-dimension and weight restrictions for commercial motor carriers which assist in the transport of those items.
The order will be in effect through Aug. 12.
The executive order is included below.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.