NEBRASKA, July 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov Pillen Shares Appreciation for Freedom250 Fair Success

LINCOLN, NE –Governor Jim Pillen is thanking the many partners, sponsors, volunteers and staff who made Nebraska’s pavilion at the Great American State Fair a success. The fair, which concludes today, was a signature event of the national Freedom250 celebration.

“Due to their participation, thousands of visitors had the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's long history of innovation, culture, and economic leadership,” said Gov. Pillen. “Their dedication, enthusiasm, and hospitality made this event possible and ensured that every visitor experienced the very best of Nebraska.”

Gov. Pillen helped kick off the opening of the fair, and the state’s pavilion, on June 25. Several Nebraska businesses and organizations—including Tenaska, Werner Enterprises, Union Pacific, Boys Town, Valmont Industries, Nebraska Public Power District, the University of Nebraska, the Nebraska State Fair, and the Nebraska State Historical Society—played a key role by providing sponsorship support, volunteers, and exhibit displays for Nebraska's pavilion.

The Governor and First Lady Suzanne returned to D.C. again for the Fourth of July weekend to represent Nebraska at the pavilion and check out other state and U.S. territory pavilions along the National Mall. They also met with National Guard troops from Nebraska and Nevada, who have been assisting with security during the lead up to and through the Great American State Fair as well as other events in Washington, D.C. Nebraska’s contingent of around 200 deployed personnel will be returning to the state shortly.

“It was a privilege to spend time with them and hear about their experiences,” said Gov. Pillen. “They’ve been serving in uniform during some of the hottest days this summer, assisting visitors and helping them to have a safe and enjoyable experience in our nation’s capital. We look forward to their return home.”

Between the events in Washington D.C. and those organized in Nebraska, Gov. Pillen said he was proud of how the state has stepped up to celebrate America’s birthday.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the White House and the Freedom250 organizers for making this event a reality. While the Great American State Fair has ended, events will continue throughout the remainder of the year.”

Gov. Pillen greets visitors to Nebraska pavilion

Gov. Pillen greets visitors to talks to Nebraska pavilion

Gov. Pillen greets visitors to Nebraska pavilion

Gov. Pillen visits with National Guard members in D.C.

Gov. Pillen visits with National Guard members in D.C.

Gov. Pillen & First Lady Suzanne pose with National Guard members in D.C.