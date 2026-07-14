Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Rate Hike Filing

07/14/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding Eversource’s filing with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority seeking a $727 million annual rate increase. If approved, the average residential customer would see rates rise by 18 percent.

“Another tone-deaf insult to Connecticut families facing surging energy costs in the midst of a sweltering summer. We’re going to scrutinize every padded profit, every bonus and every expense to fight for every penny of savings for Connecticut families,” said Attorney General Tong.

Since taking office, Attorney General Tong has fought on behalf of Connecticut consumers at every major proceeding before PURA, blocking upwards of $700 million dollars in requested rate hikes from gas, electric and water companies owned by both Eversource and United Illuminating.

Included in this filing are the storm-related costs from 2018-2023, preliminarily authorized by PURA in a draft decision issued last month. PURA has preliminarily approved $933 million in storm costs, but in its draft decision sided with the Office of the Attorney General, Office of Consumer Counsel, PURA’s Office of Education Outreach and Enforcement and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in rejecting the company’s attempt to make Connecticut ratepayers shoulder over $300 million in unjustified interest. Additional storm costs for 2024 and 2025 will be considered as part of this latest rate case. Approved storm costs will be securitized.

If one removes the 2018-2025 storm costs from the request, Eversource is seeking a $451 million rate increase, resulting in an 11 percent increase for residential bills.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov