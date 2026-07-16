Attorney General Tong Intervenes to Protect Onshore Wind Energy Projects

07/16/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 18 other attorneys general in moving to intervene in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Secretary Pete Hegseth for unlawfully freezing routine reviews of land-based wind energy projects across the country. Federal law requires DoD to review proposed wind projects for potential national security concerns and work with developers to address any issues. In August 2025, DoD stopped moving projects through this process, blocking wind energy development nationwide. Attorney General Tong and the coalition are asking the court to set aside DoD’s unlawful freeze and order the agency to resume the review process required by federal law.

“The Trump administration is once again standing in the way of affordable, clean, reliable energy for no valid reason. We are asking the Department of Defense to do the job Congress requires and to review these projects under a process that has been in place for years. We are suing to stop the Trump Administration from unlawfully freezing projects, driving up costs, and making it harder to build the energy infrastructure we desperately need,” said Attorney General Tong.

Under federal law, land-based wind project developers must submit any proposed projects with wind turbines over 200 feet tall to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for review. The FAA then refers these projects to DoD to assess whether they could affect military operations, radar systems, flight paths, or national security. For more than a decade, DoD engaged in a predictable review process and worked with developers to mitigate potential concerns. Mitigation measures often included changes to turbine placement or height, radar upgrades, or agreements to pause generation under certain circumstances.

In August 2025, DoD abruptly stopped following this process. Officials ceased countersigning mitigation agreements, stopped sending completed agreements to developers for signature, and delayed or halted communications with developers about mitigation. As a result, wind projects across the country have been frozen at various stages of the review process, including those that had already completed mitigation negotiations and were awaiting only final DoD approval.

As electricity demand continues to rise across New England, bringing additional sources of reliable energy is critical to strengthening the electrical grid and helping control energy costs for businesses and families in Connecticut.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition argue that DoD’s freeze is unlawful, arbitrary and capricious, and violates the Administrative Procedure Act. DoD has not provided a reasonable explanation for its sudden change in policy, accounted for the harm to states, developers, workers, and ratepayers, or considered the major investments made in reliance on its longstanding review process. The coalition also argues that DoD’s refusal to act is causing unreasonable delay and undermining Congress’ directive that DoD balance national security concerns with the responsible development of renewable energy. They are asking the court to require the agency to resume reviewing and approving land-based wind projects.

Joining Attorney General Tong in intervening in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.

Assistant Attorney General Jill Lacedonia and Environment Section Chief Matthew Levine assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

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Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

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