Attorney General Tong Highlights New "Click to Cancel" Consumer Protections Now in Effect

07/16/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today advised consumers that updates to Connecticut’s automatic renewal law took effect July 1, giving Connecticut consumers important new rights for automatically renewing subscriptions or memberships. These amendments to Connecticut’s existing “click to cancel” statute require covered businesses to provide annual renewal reminders, expand consumers’ cancelation options, and promptly honor cancelation requests.

“Businesses don’t get to profit by trapping consumers in subscriptions they no longer want. Connecticut is putting consumers back in control with strong new ‘click to cancel’ rights. Businesses that fail to comply may be engaging in unfair trade practices, and we will not hesitate to enforce the law,” said Attorney General Tong.

“Nearly everything is available as a subscription in 2026, but there is nothing more frustrating than not being able to easily cancel a subscription,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “If it’s difficult to cancel – requiring a phone call, or a deep dive internet search – sometimes it’s easier to just give up and continue paying for a subscription you don’t need or want. Companies that make their profits by trapping consumers into difficult-to-cancel subscriptions won’t be able to get away with that business model any longer in Connecticut, and we’re grateful to the legislature and Attorney General’s office for making this change a priority to protect consumers.”

"This new law was a priority of Senate Democrats because too many Connecticut residents have been caught off guard by unexpected charges on their credit card statements only to realize a subscription renewed without any warning," said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. "With this law now taking effect, those days are over. Companies must be upfront with consumers before charging them, and if someone decides a service no longer fits their needs, canceling should be simple and straightforward. This is a commonsense protection that puts people back in control of their own finances."

"Connecticut families deserve to know when they're about to be charged and have the ability to cancel if they've changed their mind," said Senator James Maroney, co-chair of the General Law Committee. "With this law taking effect, we're making sure companies can no longer quietly renew subscriptions without giving consumers a fair heads-up. It also makes it just as easy to cancel as it was to sign up. Whether it's a streaming service or a grocery delivery plan, people have the right to make informed decisions about what they're spending their money on."

“For too long, corporations have designed deliberate, digital mazes to trap Connecticut residents into recurring payments they don't want. As the federal courts waver on protections, Connecticut is taking a definitive stand. By requiring companies to make cancelling a subscription just as fast and seamless as signing up, we are eliminating predatory junk fees, restoring basic fairness, and putting hard-earned money back into the pockets of our working families,” said Rep. Roland Lemar, co-chair of the General Law Committee.

“This is a great example of what we can accomplish when we work together across party lines to solve real problems for Connecticut families. Too many people have found themselves paying for subscriptions they no longer use because canceling was intentionally made difficult. These new ‘Click to Cancel’ protections put consumers back in control of their own money by making it just as easy to cancel a subscription as it was to sign up,” said Rep. David Rutigliano, Ranking Member of the General Law Committee. “I was proud to work with my colleagues on the General Law Committee to advance this bipartisan legislation, because every dollar matters, and reducing unnecessary costs is one more way we can help make Connecticut more affordable for everyday residents.”

The law applies to businesses that offer consumer contracts for goods or services that are automatically renewed unless the consumer takes action to cancel. Certain businesses are exempt, including public utilities and other entities regulated by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Connecticut Insurance Department, banks and credit unions, and certain national or global audiovisual content providers.

Beginning July 1, covered businesses must:

· Send consumers an annual reminder if their contract automatically renews.

· The reminder must include information about the goods or services covered by the renewal, the frequency and cost of the renewal, and instructions on how to cancel.

· Provide an easy way for consumers to cancel.

· Businesses may no longer require consumers to cancel an automatically renewing contract in person or by mail.

· If the business has an online platform, it must provide a clear online cancelation option or a dedicated email address consumers can use to cancel.

· If the business does not have an online platform, it must provide a phone number that consumers can call to cancel.

· Promptly process cancellation requests without obstructing or delaying consumers.

· If a consumer leaves a voicemail requesting cancelation and provides sufficient information to process the request, the business must cancel the auto renewal within one business day.

Businesses that fail to comply may be engaged in unfair trade practice and are subject to investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Consumers who believe a business has failed to comply with these requirements are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General or the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov