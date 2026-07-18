Attorney General Tong Wins Dismissal of DOJ Lawsuit Seeking Connecticut Voter Registration List

07/17/2026

(Hartford, CT)- Attorney General William Tong today won the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the Trump Administration seeking to force Connecticut to hand over its statewide voter registration list.

In the decision issued today, U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley dismissed the action, concluding that DOJ has no authority under the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to require Connecticut to produce its statewide voter registration list. The court held that the list falls outside the statute because it is created by the Secretary of State.

“This lawsuit was an illegal attempt to disenfranchise Connecticut voters and today, the court shut it down. The Constitution is clear: the President does not control our elections and has no right to manipulate Connecticut voter rolls. Connecticut follows federal law and takes its obligations under federal law very seriously. We will not be bullied into handing over sensitive voter information just because Trump demands it,” said Attorney General Tong.



In January 2026, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Connecticut for its refusal to hand over voter registration lists. It filed similar suits against 22 other states. Connecticut maintained that it complies with all federal election laws while protecting sensitive voter information and argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 does not authorize DOJ’s demand.

Deputy Associate Attorney General and Chief of Special Litigation Maura Murphy, Assistant Attorneys General Michael Rondon, Blake Sullivan, and Elizabeth Lewis assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

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Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

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attorney.general@ct.gov