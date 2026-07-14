County Commission Workshop Set for July 21

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 14, 2026) – The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include Community Redevelopment Agency update, and, and commissioner, administrator, and county attorney comments.

The meeting is open to the public but there will be no public input.

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