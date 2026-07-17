County Commission Tentative Budget Meeting July 23

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 17, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a tentative budget meeting at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include certified countywide valuations, changes to the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget, review of ad valorem budgets, proposed Fiscal Year 2026-2027 countywide budgets, millage options, set tentative millage rates, set budget hearing dates, and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments.

The meeting is open to the public for public input.

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