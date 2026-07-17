County Commission Utilities Quarterly Update Meeting July 23
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 17, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a utilities quarterly update meeting at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 23, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Discussions include but are not limited to updates on fiscal, utilities, and projects, mandatory connections, and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments.
The meeting is open to the public and citizen input is welcome.
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