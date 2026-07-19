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Traffic Advisory - Lane Closure Bermont Road July 20-24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 19, 2026) – The right-hand eastbound lane of Bermont Road will have a lane closure approximately 14 miles from U.S. 17 Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24 for Villa-Fuerte Construction to repair guardrails.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. 

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. 

For information, contact Jose Villa-Fuerte, Villa-Fuerte Construction at 863-444-0143.  

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Traffic Advisory - Lane Closure Bermont Road July 20-24

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