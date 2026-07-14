Charlotte County Recognized with 2025 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation

— Cigna Healthcare has selected Charlotte County as a recipient of their 2025 gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

The Charlotte County Wellness at Work Program stands out by offering year-round wellness initiatives that support employees' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Through engaging challenges, educational opportunities, preventive health programs, and supportive resources, the program empowers employees to build healthy habits both at work and at home. Charlotte County Wellness at Work stands out for providing mental health services, support policy to take care of the employee’s well-being and more than 150 out of 176 supervisors completed Mental Health First Aid training, which include leadership. By fostering a culture of wellness and encouraging participation across the organization, the program helps create a healthier, more connected, and productive workforce.

“At Charlotte County, workforce vitality is our top priority, and we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation,” said County Administrator Hector Flores. “We understand the important role employee well-being plays in an organization’s success and how healthy employees contribute to a more productive, satisfied workforce and positive business performance.”

Vitality is defined as the ability to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth.

“Employers that prioritize workforce vitality — by addressing workplace stress, promoting healthy behaviors, and fostering a sense of competence, autonomy, and connection — are supporting employee well-being and driving organizational success,” said Bryan Holgerson, president of Cigna Healthcare U.S. “As a company committed to creating better health care experiences and outcomes, we’re proud to recognize and celebrate employers who are building cultures of well-being across all dimensions of vitality.”

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