Commission Sets Quarterly Local Transportation Update July 21

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 14, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include projects update, Don Pedro/Knight Island right-of-way encroachments, bridge maintenance program, school speed zone update, and commissioners, administrator and county attorney comments.

The meeting is open to the public and citizen input is welcome.

###