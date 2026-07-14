Commission Sets Quarterly Local Transportation Update July 21
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 14, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include projects update, Don Pedro/Knight Island right-of-way encroachments, bridge maintenance program, school speed zone update, and commissioners, administrator and county attorney comments.
The meeting is open to the public and citizen input is welcome.
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