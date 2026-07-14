Jennifer DeFillippes Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Jennifer DeFillippes Assistant Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center (PDC), to Superintendent at Colwell PDC, effective July 16, 2026. As Superintendent, DeFillippes will be responsible will be responsible for overseeing staff members and 271 male detainees.

"Jennifer has proven herself to be an effective and dedicated leader during her tenure with the agency," said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "We look forward to her continued dedication and leadership as she takes on her new role as Superintendent."

DeFillippes began her career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice in 2007, as a Substance Abuse Intervention Specialist at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. In 2008, she joined Spectrum Health as a Substance Abuse Counselor at Lee Arrendale State Prison (SP). DeFillippes joined the GDC in 2015, as a Behavioral Health Counselor at Lee Arrendale SP, and in 2016 she was promoted to Social Services Program Consultant. In 2020 she was promoted to Chief Counselor, and in 2022 she was promoted to Assistant Superintendent at Lee Arrendale Transitional Center. Later that year, she was reassigned to Colwell PDC as Assistant Superintendent, where she currently serves.

DeFillippes attended Ocean County Community College, Georgian Court College, and the University of North Georgia. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of North Georgia and is pursuing her master's degree from Life University. Her departmental training consists of Basic Counselor Training, Basic Correctional Officer Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Certified Clinical Supervisor Training, Certified Public Manager Training through the University of Georgia, Alcohol and Drug Counselor II, Hostage Negotiator Training, and Certified Clinic Supervisor through the Alcohol and Drug Certification Board of Georgia.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov.