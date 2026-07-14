Nakia Stephen Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Nakia Stephen, Unit Manager at Autry State Prison (SP), to Deputy Warden of Security at Autry SP, effective July 16, 2026. As Deputy Warden of Security, Stephen will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and 486 male offenders.

"Stephen has consistently exemplified professionalism and dedication during his tenure with the agency,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident his correctional knowledge will continue to benefit the staff and offenders as he takes on his new role as Deputy Warden of Security.”

Stephen began his career with the GDC at Calhoun SP in 1998 as a Correctional Officer and in 2006 he was promoted to Sergeant. In 2016, he stepped away from corrections but shortly thereafter, he returned as a Correctional Officer at Lee SP. During his tenure at Lee SP, he was promoted to Sergeant and Lieutenant. In 2019, he was promoted to Unit Manager at Dooly SP and in 2021, he transferred to Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center as Chief of Security. In 2025, he was promoted to Unit Manager at Autry SP, where he currently serves.

Stephen earned an associate degree in Criminal Justice and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management, Sergeant’s Academy, Field Training Officer Training, and Supervision I, II, and III.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.