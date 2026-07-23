ModCorr Units Add 524 Beds and Support Ongoing Facility Improvements

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced today the successful installation of ModCorr MaxMod modular housing units at four facilities, along with the addition of one modular Medical Intensive Infirmary (MII) unit, which provides additional space to meet specialized medical needs within the offender population. The project success was announced during a ceremony on July 21st on the site of the MII unit at Johnson State Prison.

This essential expansion project is part of GDC’s broader commitment to strengthening correctional infrastructure, supporting long-term facility improvements, and maintaining high standards of safety, security, and operational excellence for staff, offenders, and the citizens of Georgia. In total, this project adds 524 beds and strengthens GDC’s ability to manage Georgia’s offender population.

Built for correctional settings, the ModCorr units provide secure, durable, and efficient housing that meets rigorous standards. They also give GDC the flexibility to house offenders while maintenance work and critical infrastructure upgrades are completed across the state. The new units also support the GDC’s efforts to modernize facilities while maintaining safe, orderly, and efficient operations.

“The addition of these modular housing units reflects our continued commitment to ensuring our facilities are equipped to manage Georgia’s offender population,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “The critical funding and support provided by Governor Kemp and state legislators allows us to expand our housing options and provide the flexibility needed to continue important maintenance and infrastructure improvement projects without disrupting operations.”

“We are proud to partner with the State of Georgia in advancing transformative improvements across its correctional system,” said Buddy Johns, President of ModCorr. “Through our Volumetric Modular delivery model, we provide rapidly deployable, secure, and long-lasting infrastructure solutions that help correctional agencies address critical capacity and operational challenges while enhancing safety, efficiency, and long-term resilience.”

The facilities now equipped with the modular units are Dodge State Prison (SP), Lee SP, Montgomery SP and Hays SP. The new 20-bed Medical Intensive Infirmary unit was installed at Johnson SP and will be supported by GDC’s correctional healthcare partner, Centurion.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit https://gdc.georgia.gov.

About ModCorr

Founded in 2023, ModCorr was established to meet the growing demand for rapidly deployable, detention-grade correctional facilities and specializes in delivering secure, scalable, and efficient modular solutions designed to support the evolving needs of correctional systems across the country. Our mission is to revolutionize the way correctional infrastructure is built by delivering smarter, faster, and more adaptable solutions for the future of detention. For more information, visit ModCorr.com