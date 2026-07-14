Rep. Michele Reneau earns recognition for commitment to Tennessee’s small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Michele Reneau, R-Signal Mountain, has earned recognition for her unwavering support of policies that strengthen Tennessee’s small-business community and promote free enterprise.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advocating for small business, this week issued its biennial evaluation of lawmakers based on where they stand on key issues. The organization analyzes votes impacting the state’s job creators, taxes, labor policy, workers’ compensation and regulatory reform.

Reneau earned a 100% pro-business voting record from the organization, reflecting her commitment to advancing policies that support entrepreneurs, reduce unnecessary government burdens and encourage economic growth.

“Small businesses represent the determination, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that drive Tennessee’s economy,” said Reneau. “When government creates an environment where businesses can invest, hire and grow, entire communities benefit. I remain committed to supporting policies that protect free enterprise, reduce unnecessary burdens and help Tennessee’s job creators continue building a strong future for our state.”

Rep. Michele Reneau represents District 27, which includes part of Hamilton County.

###