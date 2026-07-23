Washington County lawmakers encourage residents to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, are encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“Preparing for a new school year is a significant expense for many families and every dollar saved can make a difference,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal stewardship allows us to keep more money in the pockets of hardworking families while continuing to invest in what matters most. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this tax-free weekend as they get ready for the school year.”

Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less and computers or tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free both online and in-person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, including full lists of exempt and not exempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Rebecca Alexander represents District 7 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes part of Washington County.

Tim Hicks represents District 6 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes part of Washington County.

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