Rep. Mark Cochran encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of upcoming sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, is encouraging residents of McMinn and Monroe counties to take advantage of Tennessee’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday, designated by the Tennessee General Assembly, begins Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less, and computers and tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

“Tennessee’s conservative governance and wise fiscal management have made us one of the lowest-taxed states in the nation,” said Cochran. “I’m always thrilled to support additional ways for families in our community to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. This sales tax holiday is an excellent opportunity to save before the start of the school year.”

Shoppers can purchase eligible items, including shirts, shoes, pens, backpacks and binders, tax-free both online and in person.

Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens since 2011. The Volunteer State collects no personal income tax and consistently ranks among the nation’s most fiscally responsible, lowest-taxed states.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

State Rep. Mark Cochran serves as Assistant House Majority Leader and represents District 23 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes McMinn and part of Monroe counties.