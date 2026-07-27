Rep. Jay Reedy encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin, is encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“Every student deserves to walk into the classroom with the tools they need to succeed,” Reedy said. “This sales tax holiday helps families save on back-to-school essentials while keeping more of their hard-earned dollars in their pockets.”

Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less and computers or tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free both online and in-person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, including full lists of exempt and not exempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Jay Reedy represents District 74 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes Benton, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart and part of Henry counties.

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