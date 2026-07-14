CIW, Defy Ventures celebrate second chances

Defy Ventures partnered with the California Institution for Women (CIW) June 25 to host a business pitch competition and graduation. The event held at CIW in Corona celebrated the achievements of incarcerated participants, known in the program as Entrepreneurs in Training (EITs), who completed the entrepreneurship and career readiness curriculum.

Community volunteers from a wide range of professional backgrounds served as judges, mentors and coaches as participants presented original business concepts they spent months developing. The day showcased entrepreneurial thinking as well as the confidence, professionalism and resilience participants had cultivated throughout the program.

Building camaraderie, trust

While the Business Pitch Competition recognized outstanding presentations, one memorable moment came from the camaraderie among the finalists.

Before the final round, the top five participants gathered in a huddle to encourage one another, choosing collaboration over competition. Afterward, they asked to take a photo together — reflecting the trust, respect and community they built.

That spirit extended beyond the finalists. After the competition, one participant who did not advance to the final round, approached the volunteer judges. She asked how she could strengthen her business and continue improving. Her willingness to seek feedback embodied the growth mindset Defy strives to cultivate. It also demonstrates the meaningful relationships formed between participants and community volunteers.

Perseverance is rewarded

The event also marked a full-circle moment for Quan Huynh, Defy Ventures SoCal Executive Director, who welcomed back Misty, a former CIW participant and Entrepreneur in Training. Now thriving in the community as a peer support specialist, Misty returned as a volunteer to encourage the graduating class. Her presence offered an example of what is possible through perseverance, opportunity and continued support.

“It was an honor to witness the result of months of hard work and dedication from our EITs,” said Defy Program Manager Briana. “They left the event feeling confident, empowered and reminded that they matter. I am grateful to CIW for their continued partnership and support of Defy and our EITs.”

During the graduation ceremony, Warden Padilla reflected on the power of meaningful opportunity. The warden said when people are given the chance to grow while surrounded by a community who believes in them, the possibilities are limitless.

The Business Pitch Competition and Graduation demonstrated what can be accomplished when correctional staff, community volunteers and program participants come together with a shared commitment to rehabilitation, dignity and hope.

Submitted by Lt. A. Avina

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