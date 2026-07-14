Gerald Janda, retired chief deputy warden

Gerald Janda, a retired chief deputy warden from Calipatria State Prison, passed away July 10, 2026.

Janda began his career with CDCR in March 1985, reporting to Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Six years later in December 1991, he transferred to Calipatria State Prison in December 1991.

Janda promoted through the ranks, reaching chief deputy warden in May 2011.

He also served as acting warden at Calipatria and Centinela State prison before retiring in November 2013.

“Gerald Janda will be remembered for his leadership, devotion to his career and dedication to his family,” according to the institution. “Our deepest condolences are extended to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Details regarding funeral services are not yet available.

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