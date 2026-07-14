Volusia County Launches Interactive Flood Control Dashboard

Posted On: July 14, 2026

Volusia County launched a new interactive dashboard this week to give residents a convenient way to explore the work underway to reduce flood risks, improve drainage, and strengthen stormwater infrastructure throughout the county.

Designed in a collaborative partnership with the Volusia County Elected Officials Roundtable Flooding Subcommittee and the county’s 16 municipalities, the dashboard consolidates all major flood mitigation efforts into one easy-to-use resource. Interactive maps outline the coordinated regional approach to improving stormwater resilience in three primary functions:

Stormwater Infrastructure Projects – Explore ongoing and planned capital improvement projects designed to enhance drainage capacity, reduce flood risks, and strengthen stormwater infrastructure.

Watershed Analyses – Learn about engineering studies that evaluate drainage conditions within individual watersheds and identify long-term strategies for reducing flooding and improving stormwater management.

Stormwater Maintenance Activities – Track recent maintenance performed by County and municipal crews - including ditch cleaning, debris removal, drainage repairs, and other routine work - that helps keep the stormwater system operating efficiently.

Residents can click on individual projects, watershed analyses, and maintenance activities to learn more about each effort, including its purpose, scope, current phase, anticipated timeline, and other project information. By bringing together long-term planning, infrastructure improvements, and routine maintenance in a single centralized location, the dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the work underway to protect neighborhoods, improve drainage, and build a more resilient Volusia County. To explore projects and learn more about flood mitigation efforts taking place throughout Volusia County, visit the Volusia Stormwater Resilience Dashboard.