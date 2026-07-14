Deputies and Firefighters Face Off in Charity Softball Game

Posted On: July 14, 2026

They both answer the call. Now they'll answer to the umpire.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office and Volusia County Fire Rescue will trade sirens for softballs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, when the two agencies square off in a charity softball game at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 150 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and tickets are available without charge – though bragging rights will be hard-earned.

The family-friendly event promises plenty of surprises along with America's favorite pastime, all for a great cause. Proceeds will benefit the V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research and the Volusia Sheriff's Youth Foundation.

Fans can also support the cause by bidding in the silent auction or making a donation at www.coachgv24.com. Game T-shirts will be available for purchase at the ballpark.