Volunteers Needed for the 41st Annual International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On: July 15, 2026

Volusia County residents are invited to participate in the annual International Coastal Cleanup at several sites along the beach, Halifax River and Indian River from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division is hosting the event. Last year, 1,322 Volusia County volunteers collected 6,700 pounds of trash during the cleanup.



Volunteers can register online between Aug. 1 and Sept. 7 at www.volusia.org/cleanup. Participants are asked to come prepared by bringing garden gloves, drinking water in refillable bottles, and grabbers for collecting trash. Bags, buckets, plastic gloves and water will be provided. Attendees should wear a hat, sunscreen, comfortable clothing and outdoor footwear.



The first 1,000 preregistered participants will receive a commemorative giveaway item featuring the 41st International Coastal Cleanup logo, designed by the Ocean Conservancy. Preregistered participants will also receive a native tree. Tree species include sea grape, green buttonwood and Simpson’s stopper. Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at three giveaway locations: Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park in Ormond-by-the-Sea, City Island Park in Daytona Beach, and the Marine Discovery Center in New

Smyrna Beach.



Beach cleanup sites include:

Highbridge Park, 40 High Bridge Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea

Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond-by-the-Sea

Tom Renick Park, 1575 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond-by-the-Sea

Birthplace of Speed Park (Granada ramp), 21 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Andy Romano Park, 839 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach

Cardinal Drive Beach Park, 650 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Frank Rendon Park, 2705 S. Atlantic Ave. Daytona Beach Shores

Van Avenue Park, 3101 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Edwin Peck Park, 3167 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Dahlia Avenue Park, 3625 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Winterhaven Park, 4589 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet

Smyrna Dunes Park, 2995 N. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach

North Beach Community Park, Sapphire Road and North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

Flagler Avenue Beachfront Park, 100 Buenos Aires St., New Smyrna Beach

Hiles Boulevard, 4516 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

Most river locations have boat launches where participants are encouraged to bring their kayaks, paddleboards, canoes or motorboats (where permitted) to access hard-to-reach coastlines.

River cleanup sites include:

Highbridge Road, 40 Highbridge Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea

Tomoka State Park, 2099 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Sanchez Park, 329 Sanchez Ave., Ormond Beach

Sunrise Park South, 1135 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill

City Island Park, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach

Port Orange Causeway Park, 93 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange

Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 6250 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange

George R. Kennedy Memorial Park, 103 N. Riverside Drive, Edgewater

River Breeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

In addition to participating in the annual cleanup, residents can help decrease marine debris simply by reducing the amount of waste and single use products they generate. Remember: “Refuse, reduce, reuse, then recycle.”

For information about the cleanup or to register, visit www.volusia.org/cleanups or contact the ICC coordination team at internationalcoastalcleanup@volusia.org.