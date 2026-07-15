Volunteers Needed for the 41st Annual International Coastal Cleanup
Posted On: July 15, 2026
Volusia County residents are invited to participate in the annual International Coastal Cleanup at several sites along the beach, Halifax River and Indian River from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division is hosting the event. Last year, 1,322 Volusia County volunteers collected 6,700 pounds of trash during the cleanup.
Volunteers can register online between Aug. 1 and Sept. 7 at www.volusia.org/cleanup. Participants are asked to come prepared by bringing garden gloves, drinking water in refillable bottles, and grabbers for collecting trash. Bags, buckets, plastic gloves and water will be provided. Attendees should wear a hat, sunscreen, comfortable clothing and outdoor footwear.
The first 1,000 preregistered participants will receive a commemorative giveaway item featuring the 41st International Coastal Cleanup logo, designed by the Ocean Conservancy. Preregistered participants will also receive a native tree. Tree species include sea grape, green buttonwood and Simpson’s stopper. Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at three giveaway locations: Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park in Ormond-by-the-Sea, City Island Park in Daytona Beach, and the Marine Discovery Center in New
Smyrna Beach.
Beach cleanup sites include:
- Highbridge Park, 40 High Bridge Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea
- Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond-by-the-Sea
- Tom Renick Park, 1575 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond-by-the-Sea
- Birthplace of Speed Park (Granada ramp), 21 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach
- Andy Romano Park, 839 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach
- Cardinal Drive Beach Park, 650 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach
- Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Frank Rendon Park, 2705 S. Atlantic Ave. Daytona Beach Shores
- Van Avenue Park, 3101 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Edwin Peck Park, 3167 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Dahlia Avenue Park, 3625 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Winterhaven Park, 4589 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet
- Smyrna Dunes Park, 2995 N. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach
- North Beach Community Park, Sapphire Road and North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach
- Flagler Avenue Beachfront Park, 100 Buenos Aires St., New Smyrna Beach
- Hiles Boulevard, 4516 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach
- Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach
Most river locations have boat launches where participants are encouraged to bring their kayaks, paddleboards, canoes or motorboats (where permitted) to access hard-to-reach coastlines.
River cleanup sites include:
- Highbridge Road, 40 Highbridge Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea
- Tomoka State Park, 2099 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach
- Sanchez Park, 329 Sanchez Ave., Ormond Beach
- Sunrise Park South, 1135 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill
- City Island Park, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
- Port Orange Causeway Park, 93 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange
- Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 6250 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange
- George R. Kennedy Memorial Park, 103 N. Riverside Drive, Edgewater
- River Breeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill
In addition to participating in the annual cleanup, residents can help decrease marine debris simply by reducing the amount of waste and single use products they generate. Remember: “Refuse, reduce, reuse, then recycle.”
For information about the cleanup or to register, visit www.volusia.org/cleanups or contact the ICC coordination team at internationalcoastalcleanup@volusia.org.
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