Levy Loop Trail Reopened at Barr Hammock Preserve

The Levy Loop Trail and parking lot at Barr Hammock Preserve (14920 SE 11th Dr., Micanopy) have reopened following maintenance work.

The maintenance work included removing vegetation and hazardous trees.

The Barr Hammock Preserve is actively managed through the Alachua County Forever Program, which is funded by the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places surtax to acquire, improve and manage environmentally sensitive lands to protect water resources, wildlife habitat and natural areas suitable for resource-based recreation.

Learn more about Alachua County Forever.

For more information, contact Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Land Conservation Barr Hammock Preserve Manager Tessa Ricker at 352-756-6941 or tricker@alachuacounty.gov.

