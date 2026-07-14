June 10, 2026





Since 2007, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and Lee College have partnered to host the annual Herbs Behind Bars competition, a unique program that highlights the power of horticulture to support personal growth within correctional facilities. The longstanding event recognizes TDCJ units that design and cultivate the most productive and well-maintained herb gardens, celebrating the staff and inmates who dedicate their time and effort to the program.

Beyond the competition itself, the initiative showcases the transformative impact of gardening on participants. Inmates involved in the horticulture projects learn responsibility, patience, and practical agricultural skills that support mental well being and prepare them for future employment. Over the course of the growing season, they plant, maintain, and harvest herbs—gaining hands on experience and developing a stronger work ethic. Organizers often point out that, much like the seedlings they nurture, participants grow through careful planning, consistent effort, and an understanding of the rewards of hard work.

Units compete in small, medium, and large categories. As part of the judging process, each participating unit compiles a detailed book documenting its horticultural accomplishments throughout the year. These entries include planting data, photos of the gardens during various stages of growth, and explanations of how the harvested herbs are used—often in the unit kitchens. A panel of judges with experience in business, horticulture, and gardening reviews each submission.

Final recognition is based on garden design quality, planting and harvest success, integration of herbs into meals, and feedback from both kitchen staff and inmates. The competition continues to serve as a meaningful and motivating program, demonstrating how gardening can cultivate not only fresh herbs but also confidence, skills, and positive change.