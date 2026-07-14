Update Regarding Sexual Misconduct at Hospital Galveston

June 18, 2026

Suspects Kenneth McDaniel Junior (left) and Kamron Kirk (right).

Two former correctional officers were arrested following an investigation into their sexual misconduct with two female inmates housed at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s (TDCJ) Hospital Galveston Unit.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) began the investigation after a female inmate told TDCJ staff that she was sexually assaulted by two correctional officers during her time at the facility. The criminal investigation identified two suspects, Kenneth McDaniel Junior and Kamron Kirk. Both suspects were employed as correctional officers with TDCJ, but were terminated after the conclusion of an administrative investigation.

“We will not tolerate people in positions of power using their authority to abuse those in their care. The agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy for officer misconduct, and we hold those responsible fully accountable under the law,” TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

On June 18, 2026, both suspects were successfully taken into custody for Civil Rights Violation/Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody – Felony 2nd and were booked into the Galveston County Jail.

“We are grateful for the vital support provided by the U.S. Marshals Service in Galveston County and our local law enforcement partners in arresting these individuals and bringing them to justice,” Inspector General Lance Coleman said.

The security and safety of the incarcerated population and staff is the number one priority of TDCJ. Any claims of sexual assault are taken seriously and immediately investigated. To protect the population, it is the agency’s practice that a male officer(s) are not alone with an individual female inmate. Additionally, staff cannot perform cross-gendered unclothed searches.