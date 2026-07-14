OIG Investigation Results in Arrest of Former TDCJ Inmate

June 9, 2026

The Texas Board of Criminal Justice – Office of Inspector General (OIG) arrested former Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) inmate Deidrick Capers for sending fake legal mail soaked with synthetic cannabinoids and other narcotics to individuals incarcerated in TDCJ units, department of corrections facilities in other states, and federal facilities across the country.

“This arrest marks an initial step in a larger investigative effort. Evidence gathered thus far indicates the presence of a broader drug‑trafficking ring targeting correctional facilities across the country, and our investigators will continue to pursue every lead,” Inspector General Lance Coleman said. “Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to identifying and apprehending all individuals involved in this criminal enterprise.”

OIG arrested Capers at his residence in Texas City on June 2, 2026. During the search of Capers’ home, investigators recovered multiple items of evidence, including drug-lab paraphernalia, legal mail stamps, and counterfeit labels. The search additionally yielded paper soaked in K2, approximately 30 grams of Suboxone, 50 grams of liquid K2, and $4,225 in cash.

As a result of the evidence seized, Capers was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2, a second-degree felony.

The arrest and search stemmed from an investigation led by OIG in partnership with the TDCJ Intelligence Center, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Galveston County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force. Additional charges from other jurisdictions may follow as the investigation continues.

“Keeping drugs out of our facilities is one of TDCJ’s highest priorities. Synthetic narcotics threaten the safety of our staff, jeopardize the well‑being of those incarcerated, and undermine the secure operation of our prisons,” TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said. “This case serves as a clear reminder of the ongoing challenges associated with contraband entering through the mail system.”

Capers' prior convictions include charges related to stalking, theft, possession of cocaine, and forgery of a commercial instrument.