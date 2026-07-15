Modo Labs® Announces Workday® Student Integration for Unified Digital Campus Experiences

Integrates Workday Student with Modo Campus, delivering academic information and student services through one branded app and desktop portal.

By providing a consistent experience across both mobile and desktop, we’ve created a more accessible and easy-to-navigate environment for students.” — Lucas J. Burits, Creative & Web Services, Northampton Community College

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modo Labs, a Workday Partner, today announced its Workday Student integration, designed to help colleges and universities deliver more unified digital campus experiences. The integration has achieved Workday Design Approved status, recognizing the reviewed integration use case and proposed reference architecture.Modo acts as the digital engagement layer on top of systems like Workday, helping institutions unify academic services, communications, campus resources, and student engagement tools into a centralized campus experience.The integration connects Workday Student with Modo Campus , enabling institutions to surface academic information and student services within a branded campus mobile app and desktop portal experience.Rather than functioning solely as administrative systems, SIS platforms are becoming part of a broader connected campus ecosystem designed to improve accessibility, engagement, and continuity across academic and campus services.As institutions modernize legacy student information systems (SIS) and invest in cloud-based infrastructure, many are looking for ways to reduce fragmentation across academic and campus systems. Students, faculty, and staff are often required to navigate multiple portals and applications to access schedules, registration, advising, notifications, and other everyday services.The Workday Student integration for Modo Campus enables institutions to provide centralized access to real-time academic information including schedules, registration, academic progress, tasks, appointments, and notifications within a single campus interface. The integration is built on Modo’s configurable no-code platform and connects with Workday through secure APIs and flexible data models.Institutions using the integration can:- Provide a single access point for academic and campus services- Reduce friction caused by disconnected systems and multiple logins- Improve accessibility to academic information across mobile and desktop experiences- Extend Workday Student services into broader campus engagement workflowsNorthampton Community College is among the institutions using the integration to support a more connected campus experience. After embedding Workday Student into NCCGo, its Modo-powered campus app and portal, the institution reported a 20% increase in app engagement and a 17% increase in time spent in-app during the first week of the Spring term.“Students expect a connected and accessible digital experience when interacting with academic services,” said Andy Umans, GM of Higher Education of Modo Labs. “Our integration with Workday Student helps institutions extend access to academic information and workflows within the broader campus experience students already use every day.”“Integrating Workday Student into NCCGo has streamlined how students access the information they rely on every day,” said Lucas J. Burits, Creative & Web Services, Northampton Community College. “By providing a consistent experience across both mobile and desktop, we’ve created a more accessible and easy-to-navigate environment for students.”More information on Modo Labs’ integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.About Modo LabsModo Labs is the leading mobile-first experience platform for enterprises and higher education institutions. Trusted by global brands and top universities, Modo unifies workplace and campus experiences through a single, personalized app. With AI-powered personalization and automation built in, Modo drives engagement, productivity, and measurable ROI. Learn more at www.modolabs.com

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