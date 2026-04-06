Modo Labs Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Workplace Experience Applications

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in Gartner’s inaugural Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications

The next phase of this category will be defined by platforms that can orchestrate systems at scale, not just manage them.” — Sean Kae, CEO, Modo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to share that Modo Labs has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Workplace Experience Applications.The evaluation assessed vendors on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Based on these criteria, Modo Labs believes our positioning as the most complete on the Completeness of Vision axis reflects a differentiated approach to workplace experience.“The workplace is evolving from fragmented tools to a coordinated system," said Sean Kae, CEO of Modo Labs. "Every employee’s day involves moving between apps, workflows, and physical spaces. When these elements are connected, organizations can orchestrate the employee journey end-to-end, making work simpler, smarter, and more impactful. Our focus is on helping enterprises achieve that reality."The inaugural report evaluates vendors across product capabilities, market presence, and customer adoption. As hybrid work introduces operational complexity, organizations are moving toward platforms that can coordinate systems, spaces, and employee workflows. We believe this has led to a rapid evolution of the category beyond point solutions.Modo’s Approach is Built Around This ShiftModo Workplace delivers a mobile-first platform that acts as a unifying layer across enterprise systems, connecting workflows, spaces, and employee experiences.Key elements of this approach include:- Integration-first architecture (250+ connectors, open APIs)- Phased, modular adoption across enterprise environments- AI-driven orchestration across workplace workflowsThis approach is reinforced by continued investment in:- Agentic AI to automate workplace workflows- Bring-your-own-agent frameworks for extensibility- Map-based, sensor-integrated workplace experiencesTogether, these capabilities position Modo as a platform for enterprise-wide workplace orchestration, not just workplace management.Proven at Enterprise ScaleModo supports 190+ organizations and more than 12 million users globally, including deployments across some of the world’s most complex enterprise environments—with ARR expansion of 100%+ across top accounts.Large-scale customers operate across dozens of sites and countries, supporting tens of thousands of users per deployment and expanding significantly over time—demonstrating sustained, enterprise-wide adoption.Enterprise environments aren’t standardized. They’re complex, layered, and constantly evolving.Modo is built to operate within that reality:- Flexible by design- Ecosystem-driven- Integration-firstConnecting systems instead of replacing them and scaling with the enterprise as it grows.“Workplace experience is becoming an operational layer for the enterprise,” said Sean Kae. “The next phase of this category will be defined by platforms that can orchestrate systems at scale, not just manage them.”Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant

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