Modo Highlights Next Phase of AI-Powered Workplace Transformation as WEX Reaches Gartner® Slope of Enlightenment

As AI spreads across enterprise platforms, Modo unifies experiences, reduces app sprawl, and accelerates employee adoption

The opportunity isn't simply to add AI, it's to embed it into a unified workplace experience that connects people, places, and enterprise systems. That's where Modo is focused.” — Sean Kae, CEO of Modo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI capabilities become embedded across the digital workplace, enterprises are shifting their focus from experimenting with individual technologies to delivering governed, integrated, and measurable employee experiences. Insights from the recently published Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Applications, 2026 , 2026 reinforce this transition and the growing maturity of Workplace Experience Applications.According to Modo, insights from the Gartner report reveal the digital workplace is currently saturated with AI hype. Rather than accelerating returns, many early AI implementations have hit significant hurdles including fragmented investments, inadequate change management, and a resulting wave of workforce anxiety and friction.However, the report highlights a clear silver lining for business leaders: Workplace Experience (WEX) Applications have officially moved past the experimental phase (Trough of Disillusionment) into what Gartner calls the "Slope of Enlightenment." We think this means the technology has matured, its real-world benefits are proven, and it is now being widely adopted by up to half of the mainstream market. Instead of gambling on unproven trends, companies are using these platforms to successfully minimize the risks of hybrid work. Modo Labs was named as a Sample Vendor in the WEX category within this report.We believe this market evolution directly validates Modo Labs’s recent recognition in a separate strategic report, the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Workplace Experience Applications, where the company was positioned furthest for its Completeness of Vision."Right now, the bottleneck for enterprise value isn't access to AI capability; it's making AI useful, connected, and trusted across the workplace," said Sean Kae, CEO of Modo. "The 2026 Gartner Hype Cycle reinforces what we're seeing across our customers: AI is no longer a standalone technology initiative. It's becoming part of every workplace interaction. The opportunity isn't simply to add AI, it's to embed it into a unified workplace experience that connects people, places, and enterprise systems. That's where Modo is focused."Putting AI to Work Across the EnterpriseThe 2026 Hype Cycle underscores “Digital workplace leaders should resist the temptation to fast track emerging AI and agent technologies in isolation. Without corresponding investment in governance, digital dexterity, and digital employee experience measurement organizations risk accelerating adoption while compounding fragmentation and workforce anxiety.”As Workplace Experience Applications move into the Slope of Enlightenment, Modo provides a mature, integration-first platform that helps organizations operationalize AI-enabled workplace experiences at enterprise scale.Unify the Digital WorkplaceRather than introducing another point solution, Modo connects workplace services, enterprise applications, and smart building technologies into a single employee experience. By bringing together workspace reservations, indoor navigation, facilities services, HR resources, workplace communications, and more, organizations reduce application sprawl while improving adoption and productivity.Accelerate AI Adoption Through Better ExperiencesSuccessful workplace transformation depends as much on employee confidence as technology. Modo simplifies the hybrid work experience through intuitive workflows that make it easier to coordinate schedules, find colleagues, access workplace services, and navigate the office—reducing friction while increasing engagement and collaboration.Turn Workplace Data into Strategic DecisionsModo combines AI-powered insights with workplace and IoT data to give real estate, IT, HR, and workplace leaders a unified view of utilization, employee behavior, and operational trends. These insights help organizations optimize space, improve workplace experiences, and make more informed investment decisions with confidence.Delivering Return Today While Preparing for What's NextThe 2026 Gartner Hype Cycle suggests that digital workplace leaders should evaluate technology investments across three dimensions: “Digital workplace leaders must expedite adoption of solutions that offer all three types of returns: return on employee (ROE), return on investment (ROI), and return on future (ROF).”This framework reflects a broader shift in enterprise priorities, from optimizing individual technologies to building adaptable digital workplace ecosystems that create value today while remaining flexible for tomorrow.As a mature Workplace Experience Platform, Modo helps organizations deliver all three. By unifying workplace services into a single experience, the platform improves employee productivity and adoption. Through AI-powered analytics and workplace intelligence, it enables better operational and real estate decisions. And with an open, integration-first architecture, it provides an open, AI-ready architecture that enables organizations to continuously adopt new AI capabilities as they mature, without increasing application sprawl or compromising governance.To read the Gartner independent evaluation of the market and see why Modo Labs was recognized furthest in vision, access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2026, By Dan Wilson, Rachel O'Farrell, 19 May 2026Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications, By Sohail Majumdar, Christopher Trueman, 6 April 2026Gartner , Magic Quadrant, and Hype Cycle are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Modo LabsModo delivers an all-in-one, consumer-grade app experience to fit your organization’s unique needs and budget. By consolidating workflows and information into a unified experience, users have one place to find the personalized information, resources, and community they require to be successful in their day-to-day lives. Visit modolabs.com to learn more and request a custom demo.

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