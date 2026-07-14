Battle proven NUE selected Finalist in xTech’s Adaptive Strike Competition

Fellow contestants drone system being powered by NUE’s SunCase 1213. Charging Drone Batteries, Controller and FPV goggles for 6 days of Autonomy in the field. The SunCase 3651 with the added Big Wheel kit in front of Painted Rocks at the entrance of NTC Ft. Irwin. SunCase 3651 in-use at the National Training Center - Ft. Irwin

From Ukraine's front lines to Fort Irwin: NUE's SunCases hit 100% uptime, advancing to the finals of the U.S. Army's xTech Adaptive Strike.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ - July 14, 2026 - New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE), a provider of ruggedized, portable and rapidly deployable power stations, was selected as finalists in the prestigious xTech Adaptive Strike which is a U.S. Army prize competition for ready-to-deploy technologies that enhance Soldier effectiveness in contested environments.

As semi-finalists, NUE successfully completed a three-week field deployment at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California, working to support elements of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. NUE's experience powering equipment on the front lines in Ukraine guided the approach to the exercise. Over the course of three weeks, NUE deployed Four different sized units, totaling 18 SunCases alongside soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, meeting 100% performance across the full deployment period. NUE’s four models of portable power, as well as tactical ultralight solar panels, gave soldiers a range of options to cover everything from small handheld ITAK and MiFi pucks to larger power demands like Tactical Servers and Forward Operating Bases, all sized to fit inside standard vehicle configurations.

"It is an honor to be selected to move forward in the competition but more so, I was really happy to see how well we performed with Regular Army units in 100-degree, dusty, and windy conditions," said Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of NUE Energy and a US Army veteran who has deployed in harsh environments during his own military service. "The National Training Center represents some of the toughest training environments in CONUS, especially in June. In Ukraine, we have four years of experience with 99% of our units still working from date of deployment, other than the ones captured by Russians or destroyed in battle, but nothing compares to the tough operating conditions at NTC Ft. Irwin, in the summer."

John Webber, VP of Sales at NUE, who was on the ground working closely with soldiers throughout the exercise, recounts "As the 3rd ID prepared to deploy into the ‘Box’, their armored vehicles were already filled with all their gear, yet they really needed portable power to run communications, Charge TAK devices and MiFi hot spots without wasting gas by idling diesel vehicles and attracting drones. We went into this exercise with four SunCase models, and the most popular turned out to be the SunCase 1213. A practical balance at 30 pounds and 1.3kWh of energy storage, the SunCase 1213 easily found a space in the Bradley’s, JLTVs and Humvees. Training to operate any of the SunCases took less than five minutes. Making it Easy to operate, a “one hand carry”, with a very compact form factor meant soldiers adapted quickly to the new technology of battery generators. The SunCase proved its dependability, and having a lot of different types of power outlets were appreciated by the warfighters to charge their critical devices from AC power, USB, and even 12vDC. The high temperatures and dust were not an issue for the robust case and air filters. Cleanup of the robust Polypropylene cases was easy with some wet rags.

“While many of the modern vehicles, like the JLTV have AC power, that power is used mostly when the vehicle is running, which exposes the teams to noise and thermal detection. The vehicle’s noise also reduces night time situational awareness and increases logistics’ strain for delivered fuel. High praise came from a Captain of the 3rd ID, “I was able to run my TAC device, laptop, and MiFi device from the SunCase 605 for 36 hours before I needed to charge. Not having the vehicle running at night to charge those small devices was huge for us”.

Shmotolokha added: “We are very grateful to xTech and to the DoW for conducting these types of competitions and trials. There is no substitute for real field trials working alongside our amazing Soldiers. Technology is changing so fast and soldiers need to be exposed first hand to those new threats, and not just watch it on you tube”

As the competition moves forward to its final stages, NUE looks forward to returning to the National Training Center. NUE plans to showcase even more innovations, including it's ground breaking thermal mitigation solutions.

About NUE Energy

NUE leads the development and distribution of proprietary, state-of-the-art, ruggedized mobile solar generator systems that adapt to a diverse set of the most demanding commercial and industrial applications, delivering clean, renewable power wherever it is needed

New Use Energy

Sales@newuseenergy.com

1-844-941-3486

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