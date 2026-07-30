New Use Energy Launches the SunFold240™ — The World's First Truly Scalable Portable Solar Array System

SunFold™ SunFold™ Back SunFold™ With Mounting

Serious portable solar that scales from 240 to 1,440 Watts in one array, pre-wired, easy to carry, super quick to deploy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz. — July 30, 2026 — New Use Energy (NUE), the veteran-led portable power company behind the SunCase™ line, today introduced the SunFold240™ Portable Solar Array System — a new category of field-ready solar built around a single idea: your solar should scale with your mission, not against it.

Most portable solar forces a trade-off. Buy one large folding panel and you’re stuck with little juice for your every increasing loads. Buy a number of them, and its awkward and hard to manage. The SunFold240 breaks that cycle. It’s not a panel — it’s a 240-watt portable array building block. Start with one and connect up to six (or more) in a row using the same rugged hardware to build arrays from 240 watts to 1,440 watts, all without replacing a single piece of equipment. Plus, it fits in a heavy-duty transport case.

“The industry has been selling heavy folding panels. As our customers moved to larger units and loads, they were complaining about them. Now we’re delivering a new ability to power those big loads, in a lightweight neat single array. Gone are the days of scattering portable solar panels around and hoping you connected them correctly. A SunCase operator can deploy up to 1,440 Watts of high efficiency lightweight panels in minutes because is just folds out and connects by hinges. Now we can recharge a 5kWh Suncase 3651 with a single 1440W array in a matter of hours. Our military customers jumped on this new affordable solution.”

— Paul Shmotolokha, CEO

ENGINEERED FOR REAL-WORLD DEPLOYMENTS

Each SunFold240 pairs two high-efficiency 120-watt modules joined by stainless-steel hinges. The SunFold240 modules interconnect with spring-loaded removable hinge pins making for a durable folding design that’s easy to transport, fast to deploy, and simple to service. Additional modules connect both mechanically and electrically, so operators expand an array in the field instead of returning to the depot for a bigger one.

The standard 72-volt (72 Vmp) operating configuration is compatible with every SunCase system. Thanks to MPPT charge controllers, SunCases support efficient charging over long extension-cable runs up to 100ft or more, critical when the best sunlight is nowhere near where the battery and electronics need to stay under cover. As power demand grows, operators can add SunFold240 modules using standard MC4 branch connectors. No proprietary cabling. No specialized equipment. No vendor lock-in.

PORTABLE, TEMPORARY, OR SEMI-PERMANENT — SAME PLATFORM

An optional adjustable aluminum mounting system lets the array install on the ground, rooftops, timber foundations, railroad ties, or ballast. Lightweight aluminum support triangles provide a wide range of tilt angles for seasonal optimization while keeping the whole system compact and portable. And because the architecture is modular, operators service or replace an individual module rather than scrapping an entire array.

The result is one platform that spans use cases most systems can’t touch — from a single SunCase recharge to a multi-kilowatt field array.

KEY FEATURES

– Modular 240-watt building-block architecture

– Expandable from 240 W to 1,440 W or more with integrated stainless hardware

– Standard 72 Vmp operating voltage for efficient charging using MPPT controllers

– Compatible with all SunCase™ portable power systems with all SunFolds wired in parallel

– Rugged semi-flexible with aluminum sheet laminated inside with Maxeon high efficiency cells

– Expandable folding design with removable stainless-steel hinges

– Standard MC4 connectors for maximum compatibility

– Adjustable ground and roof mounting options with lightweight aluminum tilt triangles

– Fast field deployment and in-field expansion

– Service or replace individual modules — not the entire array

– Built for portable, temporary, and semi-permanent installations

– Optional magnets for mounting on metal surfaces

BUILT FOR THE OPERATORS WHO CAN’T AFFORD TO GUESS

The SunFold240 is engineered for demanding environments: emergency and disaster response, military and expeditionary operations, telecommunications, remote monitoring, film and television production, construction sites, agriculture and water pumping, off-grid cabins and tiny homes, and RVs, overlanding, and mobile work sites.

AVAILABILITY

The SunFold240™ platform is available now, with single-panel, dual-panel, and pre-configured 480 W, 720 W, 960 W, 1,200 W, and 1,440 W arrays, plus mounting-bracket kits and a custom-fit transport case for arrays up to 1,440 watts. For full specifications and configurations, visit newuseenergy.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.