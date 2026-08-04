New Use Energy Unveils A Truly Bendable Solar Panel — Battle-Tested and Backpack-Ready

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The NUESolar™ Tactical Rollup delivers 120 watts of ultra lightweight power in a 2.4-pound rollup package.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Use Energy Solutions Inc. (NUE), the veteran-led portable power company, today announced the NUESolar™ Tactical Rollup (NS120), a 120-watt flexible solar array built on the only solar panels in the world made from truly bendable solar cells. Designed for the most punishing environments on earth, the Tactical Rollup weighs just 2.4 pounds, rolls into a rucksack, and has already logged more than two years of deployment in active war. Conventional “flexible” panels rely on thin-film technology that trades efficiency for portability. The Tactical Rollup refuses that compromise. Its bendable cells are engineered to resist the microfractures that quietly kill ordinary panels, the abuse of being paradropped, helicopter-inserted, or carried on the backs of reconnaissance teams while delivering industry leading 17.5% conversion efficiency on par with most portable panels.

“The field doesn’t care how a panel performs in a lab. Our operators need power that doesn’t take up much space or weight and attaches easily to existing backpacks. It must survive the drops, the storms, and the fight and still charge at a moment’s notice. That’s what the Tactical Rollup was built to do, and it’s already proven it under fire. With the mppt charge controllers in our SunCases, we can locate the panels up to 100ft away when charging which is sometimes needed in contested drone environments” — Paul Schmotolokha, CEO, New Use Energy

Power that goes where the mission goes, at 83 inches when unrolled and just 0.16 inches thick, the Tactical Rollup mounts to tent canopies and vehicles, drapes over gear, lies flat in a field and disappears into a pack when it’s time to move. A light black low-visibility finish keeps it discreet in the field. Its standard DC output recharges NUE’s SunCase™ power stations or other power devices, keeping radios, drones, counter-UAS systems, and command electronics online where the grid can’t reach. It can also power military battery recharging devices directly. Target users include paratroopers, Special Forces, reconnaissance teams, frontline infantry, drone and counter-UAS operators, medical, engineering and logistics teams, anyone who moves and can’t afford a dead battery. Civilians wanting more power, but an ultra-light weight can take advantage as well.

One panel in a complete tactical power ecosystem, the Tactical Rollup is the newest addition to New Use Energy’s growing family of ruggedized solar and storage solutions, engineered to work as an integrated system:

• SunCase™ portable power stations — a scalable lineup from the ultralight 500watt hour up to 5kWh, featuring AC and DC power, rapid charging and ultra rugged yet lightweight cases.

• Tactical 200w folding ultralightweight tactical solar panel — high efficiency, only 7lbs of powerful, scalable easy to carry solar arrays.

• SunStealth™ thermal mitigation extending NUE’s tactical solutions to protecting equipment and soldiers from infrared enabled drones and scopes

Field-worn and proven across vehicle operations, drone missions, and humanitarian relief efforts, NUE’s solar line is built on a single premise: premium, ruggedized power that earns its place in the pack. The NUESolar Tactical Rollup is available now. To learn more, request a quote, or arrange a field demonstration, visit www.newuseenergy.com.

About New Use Energy Solutions Inc.

New Use Energy Solutions Inc. is a veteran-led portable power company delivering ruggedized, mission-ready solar and energy storage for the military, disaster response, and professional field operations. From the SunCase™ power station lineup to the world’s only truly bendable tactical solar arrays, NUE builds power infrastructure engineered to perform where it matters most — proven in war, disaster zones, and the toughest environments on the planet.

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