New Use Energy Releases Episode 3 of 'Powerful Voices': On the Modern Battlefield, Power Is a Weapon System

Award-winning Writer and Director Marine Corps Veteran and Naval Academy Graduate A Veteran of the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Robert Diaz LeRoy, the latest episode of the Ukraine series follows the front-line operators.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Use Energy (NUE), the veteran-led portable power company, today released Episode 3 of “Powerful Voices,” its documentary series profiling the people whose missions depend on power when failure is not an option. Directed by television and film director Robert Diaz LeRoy, the new episode is live now on the NUE YouTube channel and at newuseenergy.com.

Episode 3 of “Powerful Voices: Ukraine” makes a blunt case drawn from the front lines: power itself has become a weapon system. As drones, small, unmanned aircraft (sUAS), sensors, and battlefield communications increasingly decide outcomes, the ability to keep them running — silently, quickly, and out of sight — has moved from a logistics footnote to a mission-critical requirement.

The episode follows Michael Kuiper, who breaks down what it takes to keep systems online under combat conditions, where conventional generators are often too loud, too heavy, or too visible to survive. What the mission demands instead is silent operation, fast recharge, and gear rugged enough to move when the unit moves — power tested where it matters most, from drone and counter-UAS operations to communications, sensors, and humanitarian relief delivered where the grid has gone dark.

“The people in this episode aren’t talking about power as a spec sheet — they’re talking about it as the thing standing between the mission and the dark,” said Robert Diaz LeRoy, director of the series. “I wanted their voices at the center of the frame, not the hardware. When someone tells you that staying quiet and staying charged is the difference between coming home and not, you get out of the way and let them speak.”

“Powerful Voices” is a weekly documentary series — not a product demo — built on real interviews with the soldiers, volunteers, first responders, aid workers, and location film crews whose work depends on dependable power in situations that leave no room for failure. The Ukraine arc is grounded in NUE’s work with more than 40 Ukrainian units, letting the people closest to the fight describe, in their own words, what they’ve faced and why reliable power matters when the stakes are highest.

“Our users are often working in life-threatening situations, and their stories deserve to be told well,” said Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of NUE. “Episode 3 gets at something we hear every day: on today’s battlefield, whoever controls power controls the fight. Robert brought a level of craft and respect that lets these voices speak for themselves, and we’re proud to give them a platform.”

The systems featured throughout the series come from NUE’s SunCase™ line — ruggedized, stackable portable power built for defense, disaster response, and off-grid operations. SunCase™ delivers one-button AC, universal DC-DC charging, stackable microgrid recharge, and magnetic tactical solar: silent running, rapid recharge, and low-visibility power that has been field-proven in Ukraine.

About New Use Energy

New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. is a veteran-led company that leads the development and distribution of proprietary, state-of-the-art, ruggedized mobile solar generator systems. Its SunCase™ line adapts to the most demanding commercial, industrial, and defense applications — delivering clean, renewable power wherever it is needed, quietly and on the move.

About Robert Diaz LeRoy

Robert Diaz LeRoy is an award-winning writer and director whose work spans feature films, multiple seasons of streaming series, and commercials. Two of his films appear on the UCLA Chicano Studies Department’s list of the top 100 Latino movies, and he is a member of the Directors Guild of America.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brian Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer

New Use Energy Solutions, Inc.

7339 East Williams Drive, Unit 27770, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

brian.jensen@NewUseEnergy.com | 480-229-6480

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