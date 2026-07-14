Outdoor skills courses popularity on the rise

Wilderness shows featuring life off the grid in remote parts of Montana or Alaska, living in harsh conditions below zero, have been popular to the point of having genre-specific channels, and may have a role in the increased interest in outdoors skills classes here in Iowa.

Public interest in homesteading-type skills courses like learning about wild edibles, gardening, backyard chicken flocks, as well as attendance in hunter education classes, learn to hunt classes, Becoming an Outdoors Woman and more has been on the rise, and with it, an expanded menu of course offerings by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), county conservation boards, Iowa State University Extension and more.

The Iowa DNR began its series of Learn to Hunt classes around 2017, focusing on locally sourcing protein and teaching the skills to hunt, clean and cook specific wild game. That course menu expanded to include more specialized skills, like bow hunting, and the return of the beginner trapping class.

“We’ve seen a shift in our hunter education participant demographics moving from younger, male and rural, to an older, more rural-urban mix and with more moms taking it with her kids,” said Jamie Cook, hunter education coordinator with the Iowa DNR. “We saw a big jump in hunting interest during the peak of covid.

“What we learned was that the interest in these activities has been there – and given time, many Iowans returned to the woods, waters and parks. And we’ve seen that interest continue in our learn-to-hunt series.”

The learn-to-hunt series has expanded in the last two years to include a learn-to-trap class. The Iowa DNR and the Iowa Trappers Association have partnered to offer the one-day beginner trapper class for the past few years and this year, classes are scheduled in Knoxville, Mason City, St. Charles, Ainsworth and Wellsburg. The first class was held this past Saturday, in Elkader.

The class is designed for participants of all ages. Participants do not need any previous experience or have any equipment, just have an interest and show up and learn. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to begin the registration process, visit https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/EventsHome.aspx

“Members of the Iowa Trappers Association play an extremely valuable role running these classes,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer and wetland biologist for the Iowa DNR. “They are experienced and can truly help the beginners learn to trap.”

Evelsizer said the changing demographic seen in hunter education classes has been reflected in the beginner trapping class, and, in the reasons why they’re interested in trapping.

“Some want to learn so they can tan their own furs - to enjoy furs in their prime, others to manage their hobby farm and small chicken flocks,” Evelsizer said.

The one-day class is part classroom and part hands-on in the field. The classroom portion provides instruction on trapping regulations, furbearer management, ethics and history, then the rest of the day is outdoors going through different trapping demonstrations and sets. Lunch is often included and participants at many of these events will go home with traps and stakes.

“We feel that the information, experience and instruction from the one-day class provides a good foundation and we want beginners to keep asking questions, connect with a mentor and if they can’t find one, to call us and we will help with that,” Evelsizer said. “The instructors are experienced trappers who understand the value of passing on the skills to younger trappers.”

Feedback from attendees has been really positive, he said, including how helpful the instructors are and that it wasn’t as challenging as first thought heading in to the class. “They enjoyed it and learned a lot,” Evelsizer said.

The class is just the beginning for many attendees, he said, there are a lot of helpful videos online to continue to refine the skills, but that technology can’t replace time spent in the field and woods.

“As a group, hunters and anglers are relying more and more on technology and becoming more dependent on electronics and apps than on honing our skills, like identifying animal tracks, animal signs, trails, reading terrain and moving through the timber or field with minimal disruption.

“Technology is valuable, but spending more time outdoors elevates our woodsmanship skills and that experience can’t be replaced with technology,” he said.

Minimizing screen time and getting outside has become an important part of healthy lifestyle – both physically and mentally.

The beginner trapper program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Iowa Trappers Association. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, anglers and trappers due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.