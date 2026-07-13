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Zumba Class This Evening

Don’t miss Zumba from 5:30–6:15 pm this evening (7/13) at the Arey Hall for an energizing cardio workout! Each week, an enthusiastic and experienced instructor from the RMH Wellness Center will lead participants through a fun, high-energy dance fitness class designed for all fitness levels.

No dance experience is needed—just come ready to move and enjoy a mix of Latin-inspired rhythms like salsa, merengue, and cumbia, along with today’s popular hits.

This fitness series is open exclusively to Bridgewater residents. Please remember to bring your B-Rec membership card to each class.

The Zumba series will run on Mondays through the end of July.

Arey Hall is in the Basement of Bridgewater Community Center located at 201 Green Street

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Zumba Class This Evening

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