$8.5 Million in Grants Now Open for Local Nonprofits

Key Points:

Boulder County is offering about $8.5 million in Community Partnership Grant funding for 2027.

Local nonprofits can apply for grants that support housing, health and well-being, and individual and family programs.

Applications are open now through Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at 5 p.m.

To receive this information in another language, email HSCommunications@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-413-7556.

Boulder County, Colo. – Boulder County Human Services is now accepting applications for about $8.5 million in Community Partnership Grant funding. The one-year grants will help local nonprofits run programs that support the health, safety, and well-being of Boulder County residents in 2027.

Nonprofits can apply for grant funding in three areas:

Housing and homelessness prevention: Programs that help people find and keep stable housing. This can include rental help, legal support, and shelter services.

Health and well-being: Programs that help people stay healthy and improve their physical and mental health. This can include medical care, food assistance, and wellness programs.

Individual and family supports: Programs that help people build stable lives. This can include financial help, healthy child development, and protection from violence.

"Our nonprofit partners are often the first place people turn when they need help," said Georgina Becerril, Director of the Partnerships, Contracts, and Services Division of Boulder County Human Services. "This funding helps them keep serving our neighbors at a time when local needs are growing. We are proud to support their work."

The grants come from two local funding sources: the Human Services Safety Net (HSSN) mill levy and the Boulder County General Operating Fund. The HSSN mill levy is a property tax that county voters first approved in 2008 and renewed in 2015 through 2030. It helps fill gaps left by limited state and federal funding for health, housing, and other human services.

To be eligible, an organization must be a nonprofit with a physical address in Boulder County and must serve county residents. Organizations can find the full application and instructions at boco.org/CommunityPartnershipGrant. Complete applications are due Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, by 5 p.m.

Questions about the application are due Tuesday, July 21, 2026, by 5 p.m. Email them to HSCommPartnershipGrant@bouldercounty.gov. The county will post answers by Tuesday, July 28, 2026, on the Community Partnership Grant webpage.

About Boulder County Human Services

Boulder County Human Services is a department of more than 350 staff who support the health, safety, and well-being of local community members. Each year, we serve more than 110,000 people across Boulder County with access to food and cash assistance, health coverage, child care, family services, and more. Visit the Human Services website at boco.org/HumanServices.