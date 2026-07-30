$1.3 Million Awarded to Scientific and Cultural Non-profit Organizations and Projects
- Boulder County gets funding from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) sales and use tax from the metro-Denver area.
- The Boulder County Cultural Council makes suggestions for who receives Boulder County's portion of the funding. The commissioners make the final decision about who gets the grants.
- To receive this information in another language, please email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.
Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Commissioners have approved $1.3 million in scientific and cultural grant recommendations brought forward by the Boulder County Cultural Council (BCCC). The award funding comes from Boulder County’s share of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).
“The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District funds such a large and diverse collection of scientific and cultural nonprofits and projects in Boulder County,” said Commissioner Claire Levy. “The work of these organizations enriches us all by stimulating our imaginations and bringing us together as audiences. Thank you to the volunteers of the Boulder County Cultural Council for their work to review and carefully assess the applications. And congratulations to all of the successful grant applicants.”
This year’s grants were awarded to 69 organizations in Boulder County plus 30 projects serving the people of Boulder County. The county saw a 14% increase in applications from last year and a slight reduction (-0.64%) in tax revenue from the SCFD.
SCFD and the Boulder County Cultural Council
SCFD is a voter-approved cultural tax that is collected and distributed to scientific and cultural non-profit organizations serving the residents of the seven-county metro-Denver area.
One penny of every $10 spent in the district supports arts, culture and science programming provided by a range of nonprofit organizations. Each of SCFD’s seven counties receives a share of the collected tax, and volunteer Cultural Councils make recommendations based on their county’s funding priorities.
The Boulder County Cultural Council is a voluntary committee established in 1989. Members are appointed by the Boulder County Commissioners. These volunteers review and make recommendations to the commissioners on grant applications for SCFD funds.
The Cultural Council is currently accepting applications for new members. Apply online by July 31.
The Grants
In Boulder County, the maximum SCFD grant award is $40,000, or 25% of the previous year’s revenue (whichever is lower) for operating funds (organizations based in Boulder County) and $5,000 for projects (organizations based outside Boulder County bringing programming to Boulder County).
Grant applications are evaluated using the following criteria established by the SCDF:
- Organization’s mission and objectives
- Operations and strategy
- Equity, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility
- Financial responsibility
- Impact on county residents
More information is available in the Cultural Council’s presentation to the commissioners.
2026 General Operating Support (in alphabetical order)
2026 Projects (in alphabetical order)
Americans with Disabilities Act Notice
Special Assistance
Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy
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