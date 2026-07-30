$1.3 Million Awarded to Scientific and Cultural Non-profit Organizations and Projects

Boulder County gets funding from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) sales and use tax from the metro-Denver area.

The Boulder County Cultural Council makes suggestions for who receives Boulder County's portion of the funding. The commissioners make the final decision about who gets the grants.

To receive this information in another language, please email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Commissioners have approved $1.3 million in scientific and cultural grant recommendations brought forward by the Boulder County Cultural Council (BCCC). The award funding comes from Boulder County’s share of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

“The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District funds such a large and diverse collection of scientific and cultural nonprofits and projects in Boulder County,” said Commissioner Claire Levy. “The work of these organizations enriches us all by stimulating our imaginations and bringing us together as audiences. Thank you to the volunteers of the Boulder County Cultural Council for their work to review and carefully assess the applications. And congratulations to all of the successful grant applicants.”

This year’s grants were awarded to 69 organizations in Boulder County plus 30 projects serving the people of Boulder County. The county saw a 14% increase in applications from last year and a slight reduction (-0.64%) in tax revenue from the SCFD.

SCFD and the Boulder County Cultural Council

SCFD is a voter-approved cultural tax that is collected and distributed to scientific and cultural non-profit organizations serving the residents of the seven-county metro-Denver area.

One penny of every $10 spent in the district supports arts, culture and science programming provided by a range of nonprofit organizations. Each of SCFD’s seven counties receives a share of the collected tax, and volunteer Cultural Councils make recommendations based on their county’s funding priorities.

The Boulder County Cultural Council is a voluntary committee established in 1989. Members are appointed by the Boulder County Commissioners. These volunteers review and make recommendations to the commissioners on grant applications for SCFD funds.

The Cultural Council is currently accepting applications for new members. Apply online by July 31.

The Grants

In Boulder County, the maximum SCFD grant award is $40,000, or 25% of the previous year’s revenue (whichever is lower) for operating funds (organizations based in Boulder County) and $5,000 for projects (organizations based outside Boulder County bringing programming to Boulder County).

Grant applications are evaluated using the following criteria established by the SCDF:

Organization’s mission and objectives

Operations and strategy

Equity, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility

Financial responsibility

Impact on county residents

More information is available in the Cultural Council’s presentation to the commissioners.

2026 General Operating Support (in alphabetical order)

Ars Nova Chamber Singers $23,056.68

Arts Studio $17,301.94

Asian-Pacific Association of Longmont (A-PAL) $1,880.72

Band of Toughs $ 3,783.55

Boulder Ballet $24,888.29

Boulder Chorale $ 24,532.74

Boulder Concert Band $2,733.94

Boulder County Arts Alliance $19,467.54

Boulder County Audubon Society $3,216.08

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company $23,595.39

Boulder Friends of Jazz $610.75

Boulder Historical Society $21,451.33

Boulder Metalsmithing Association $24,618.93

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art $25,217.50

Boulder Opera $21,440.56

Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra $21,117.33

Boulder Potters' Guild $14,309.42

Boulder Symphony $21,925.40

Cantabile Singers $10,772.80

Carousel of Happiness Inc $12,147.85

Centennial State Ballet $20,470.89

CenterStage Theatre Company $22,517.97

Chamber Music Society of Boulder $15,191.55

City of Lafayette Arts & Cultural Resources $24,780.55

City of Louisville $23,541.52

Colorado Film Society $24,888.29

Colorado Friends of Old Time Music and Dance $8,032.13

Colorado MahlerFest $15,050.14

COmpass Resonance $23,272.17

Flatirons Community Orchestra $8,038.79

Frequent Flyers Productions $22,787.33

Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras $24,672.80

Groundworks Art Lab $22,733.46

Growe Foundation dba Garden To Table $24,162.38

Growing Gardens of Boulder County $26,073.44

Historic Boulder, Inc. $20,109.93

Junkyard Social Club $24,942.16

Lafayette Historical Society $18,461.51

Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet $9,648.25

Local Theater Company $23,272.17

Longmont Chorale $11,393.66

Longmont Concert Band $2,321.83

Longmont Symphony Society $21,085.91

Longmont Theatre Company $15,151.15

Longmont Youth Symphony $5,575.62

Louisville Art Association $2,935.96

Lyons Historical Society $4,474.64

Menorah: Arts, Culture, and Education at the Boulder JCC $18,427.16

Motus Theater $25,804.09

Muse Performance Space $21,033.84

New Local CO $21,925.40

NoBo Art District $24,403.45

Ocean First Institute $24,241.84

Open Studios $18,241.98

Rocky Mountain Chorale $2,278.73

Rocky Mountain Revels $4,201.92

Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation $14,464.30

Seicento Baroque Ensemble $5,674.43

Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association $15,913.42

Society for Creative Aging $17,056.30

Street Wise Arts $24,888.29

T2 Dance Company $14,825.23

The Catamounts $24,780.55

The Spark $21,817.65

The Upstart Crow $5,182.54

Third Law Dance/Theater $24,565.06

Turning the Wheel Productions $6,060.46

Variety Arts of Louisville $22,302.49

WOW Children's Museum World of Wonder $26,014.19

2026 Projects (in alphabetical order)

A Child's Song $3,954.55

Artistico $3,863.64

BackStory Theatre $1,426.18

Buntport Theater Company $1,959.09

Centro Cultural Mexicano $3,192.73

Chicano Humanities and Arts Council $3,809.09

CMDance $3,930.00

Colorado Fine Arts Association $3,827.27

Colorado Jazz $3,790.91

Colorado Quilting Council, Inc $3,536.36

Control Group Productions $4,109.09

David Taylor's Zikr Dance Ensemble $3,581.82

Denver Municipal Band $1,758.37

Evergreen Chorale $3,600.00

Feel the Beat Corp $4,090.91

Fiesta Colorado $2,290.91

Mirror Image $4,154.55

Museo de las Americas $3,590.91

New Dance Theatre $4,163.64

Rocky Mountain Arts Association $3,981.82

Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance $3,918.18

Seriesfest $3,636.36

Sphere Ensemble $3,945.45

Andrew Society of Colorado $3,972.73

Stories on Stage $3,918.18

Su Teatro $4,290.91

Tango Colorado $3,563.64

The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary, Inc $3,918.18

Think 360 Arts for Learning $4,081.82

Tunas Mekar Inc $3,509.09

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy