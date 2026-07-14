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County Blood Drive

➡️Register here: CBC – Donor Portal  ⬅️

Or if you can’t predict your day…

��‍♀️Walk-in’s are welcome!  ��‍♂️

Come join us on:

�� July 15, 2026

⏰8am until 1pm

Services Center

480 Underwood Ave, Montello

��If you haven’t already, start hydrating now!  It makes your donation go quick and easy!

��Be sure to eat before your donation!

Quick Recap:

❄️Cold room

��Snacks

��Savin’ lives!

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County Blood Drive

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