County Blood Drive

Register here: CBC – Donor Portal

Or if you can’t predict your day…

Walk-in’s are welcome!

Come join us on:

July 15, 2026

8am until 1pm

Services Center

480 Underwood Ave, Montello

If you haven’t already, start hydrating now! It makes your donation go quick and easy!

Be sure to eat before your donation!

Quick Recap:

Cold room

Snacks

Savin’ lives!