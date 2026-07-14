County Blood Drive
Register here: CBC – Donor Portal
Or if you can’t predict your day…
Walk-in’s are welcome!
Come join us on:
July 15, 2026
8am until 1pm
Services Center
480 Underwood Ave, Montello
If you haven’t already, start hydrating now! It makes your donation go quick and easy!
Be sure to eat before your donation!
Quick Recap:
Cold room
Snacks
Savin’ lives!
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