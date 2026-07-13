Looking ahead to Marquette County’s future!

📣 Join the conversation

We’re working on the Marquette County 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and your voice matters. Help guide how our communities grow, how we protect our natural resources, and how we prepare for the years ahead.

🏠 For all Marquette County residents (part-time, seasonal, permanent)

Visit MarquetteCounty2040.com to learn more and share your ideas.

Let’s shape a vibrant, resilient future together! Share your ideas in the survey under “Get Involved” and provide details for your property under “Land Use”.

📅 Planning for 2040 and beyond