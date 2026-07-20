7/20/26 2pm Update for the Severe Thunderstorm Potential Late Afternoon/Tonight

Here’s an update regarding the severe thunderstorm potential for late this afternoon into tonight.

Bottom Line Up Front

The threat for severe thunderstorms continues for late this afternoon into tonight. At this point, it’s trying to nail down exactly where the severe storms may track through as the environment is in place to our west and to our north and will move into southern Wisconsin later today.

If the storms come through, all hazards will be possible with them including damaging winds over 70mph, large hail over golf ball size and tornadoes, some possibly strong (EF-2+).

What has changed?

Storms from earlier today that tracked along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa (state) have left a boundary there which is trending toward being an initial area that sees severe thunderstorm develop this afternoon. Some of this development may clip southwest WI, but it also could miss it to the west/south.

Additional development is anticipated in northern WI which will track to the southeast. East central Wisconsin appears to be a target for where these storms track through.

The main focus now will just be on where the storms are developing and when they will come through.