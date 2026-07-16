Introducing a Rapidly Deployable Data Center Security Solution

Options to mix & match technologies on an Iluminar Powerstack pole The Water-Energy Nexus: Decoupling Security from the Grid Three Benefits Iluminar Powerstack Brings Data Centers

An Environmentally Friendly Infrastructure Platform For Fenceline Protection

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data centers have become one of the most widely talked about industries. Hyperscale data centers are critical infrastructure at the heart of the AI revolution, and they utilize a massive amount of power. Typically, hyperscale data centers are in locations where land and gigawatts of power are located. What most people miss, though, is that a massive amount of power is devoted to running the servers and GPUs that power the AI models, not to building functionality. The buildings are being designed to run on the least amount of power possible, conserving the power so that more server processing can be attained.Introducing the Iluminar PowerStack modular pole. Iluminar Inc. ( www.iluminarinc.com ), a leader in infrared and white light illuminator manufacturing, in partnership with PowerStack, has released a U.S.-manufactured modular vertical solar pole to provide an entirely off-grid vertically integrated energy platform built specifically for the demands of modern physical security. The Iluminar PowerStack is a vandal-resistant pole and is rated to withstand temperature extremes and up to Category 5 hurricane winds, and comes with a factory 10-year warranty.The Iluminar PowerStack modular pole is more than just a solar pole. It is an entirely off-grid vertically integrated energy platform. What does that mean? As a vertically integrated energy platform, the pole allows for the ability to mix and match technologies for up to 120W continuous power with five (5) days of no-sun battery backup using long-life batteries. Since it is off-grid, the Iluminar PowerStack is designed to be installed quickly with zero concrete or conduit work. Unlike other solar poles, the innovative square design of the Iluminar PowerStack allows for maximum solar collection with zero loss, and without a southward direction facing requirement.Solving Data Center ProblemsIluminar is solving Data Center problems. Because of the massive amounts of power required, most data centers are now looking at ways to meet both internal and government regulations on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals to reduce environmental impact while supporting local communities. The Iluminar PowerStack qualifies for solar credits, reducing environmental impact with each installation.Hyperscale data center campuses are typically not small. They may encompass multiple buildings. The perimeter fenceline may be literally miles long. Fenceline detection systems are the most sought-after perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS), but many times they need infrastructure every 600’ (328’ each direction) for network communication. This typically involves running conduit, fiber, powered fiber, or additional conduit for 120VAC power. The Iluminar PowerStack removes this physical and labor cost. The Iluminar PowerStack pole provides infrastructure and continuous power for PIDS with minimal labor by offering a concrete-free installation and can be installed in under an hour . No heavy machinery needed, thanks to a proprietary hinge plate and a winch (included) powered by a battery-operated drill (not included).Every data center is different, with different technologies and different requirements. The Iluminar PowerStack changes the narrative. The Iluminar PowerStack is a completely technology-agnostic option. It can support Iluminar PoE lighting, technology partner technologies, and more.Technology Options (mix and match solutions not to exceed 120W):• PoE Street Lighting• PoE Infrared Lighting• CCTV• Flashing LED lights• Environmental Sensors• SIP-Enabled Intercom/• Blue Light Emergency Phone• Hardened Networking• WiFi• 4G/5G/StarLink connectivity• PtP/PtMP Wireless Connectivity• USB-C Charging• PoE Outdoor Gunshot Detection• Drone Nests

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