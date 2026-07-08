Rapid Deployment Security Solutions for the Utility Sector

Iluminar Powerstack Utility Unlock Tax Incentives with Smarter Solar Infrastructure Iluminar Powerstack Deployment Advantages

Providing Remote Security for Critical Infrastructure

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utilities are the lifeblood of modern civilization. We rely on clean water to drink, electricity for power and lighting, telecommunications for connectivity, gas for heat and power, and waste disposal. A disruption in any of these causes a cascading domino effect of disruption, culminating in human distrust and anger. This is the primary reason most utilities fall under one or multiple government regulatory and compliance measures. The physical security of the utility is part of those regulatory and compliance measures.Introducing the Iluminar PowerStack modular pole. Iluminar Inc. (( www.iluminarinc.com ), a leader in infrared and white light illuminator manufacturing, in partnership with PowerStack, has released a U.S.-manufactured modular vertical solar pole built specifically for the demands of modern physical security. The Iluminar PowerStack is a vandal-resistant pole and is rated to withstand temperature extremes and up to Category 5 hurricane winds, and comes with a factory 10-year warranty.The Iluminar PowerStack modular pole is more than just a solar pole. It is an entirely off-grid vertically integrated energy platform. What does that mean? As a vertically integrated energy platform, the pole allows for the ability to mix and match technologies for up to 120W continuous power with five (5) days of no-sun battery backup using long-life batteries. Since it is off-grid, the Iluminar PowerStack is designed to be installed quickly with zero concrete or conduit work. Unlike other solar poles, the innovative square design of the Iluminar PowerStack allows for maximum solar collection with zero loss.Solving Utility ProblemsUtilities are being hit hard as copper theft surges, escalating to near 2006 levels. However, unlike 2006, when copper was being stolen and scrapped, today’s copper thefts are being perpetrated by organized criminals who are targeting utility stations and miles of underground wiring. The Iluminar PowerStack pole requires zero copper wiring to operate, allowing utility providers to increase revenue instead of losing it due to theft. The Iluminar PowerStack qualifies for solar credits, reducing environmental impact with each installation.Utility sites can also have problems. One, due to the remote locations of most of the utility sites, infrastructure is typically extremely limited; many times the sites are running off cellular connectivity. The Iluminar PowerStack pole allows utilities to install technology (lighting, cameras, network connectivity, even drones for inspections) on a 25-foot-tall pole. Capable of providing off-grid lighting, wireless infrastructure, and cameras, the Iluminar PowerStack solves perimeter security as well as backup connectivity for the site. Whether it's monitoring a fenceline around an electrical substation, a lake for trespassing, or something else, Iluminar has you covered.A second problem utilities have is that there is typically a significant amount of conduit buried in the ground. Adding infrastructure or even a pole requiring 120VAC power may not be possible. The Iluminar PowerStack solar pole is the perfect fit here, offering a conduit and concrete-free installation that can be installed in under an hour . No heavy machinery needed, thanks to a proprietary hinge plate and a winch (included) powered by a battery-operated drill (not included).Every utility is different, with different technologies and different requirements. That’s where the Iluminar PowerStack changes the narrative. The Iluminar PowerStack is a completely technology-agnostic option. It can support Iluminar PoE lighting, technology partner technologies, and more.Technology Options (mix and match solutions not to exceed 120W):• PoE Street Lighting• PoE Infrared Lighting• CCTV• Flashing LED lights• Environmental Sensors• SIP-Enabled Intercom/• Blue Light Emergency Phone• Hardened Networking• WiFi• 4G/5G/StarLink connectivity• PtP/PtMP Wireless Connectivity• USB-C Charging• PoE Outdoor Gunshot Detection• Drone NestsOrder your Iluminar PowerStack pole, lights, and infrastructure today at sales@iluminarinc.com.

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