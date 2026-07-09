Smart City Solar Platform Solutions

Iluminar Smart City Iluminar Smart City Powerstack 4 Benefits to a Smart City with Iluminar Powerstack

A Versatile ESG-Compliant Infrastructure Platform

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The term Smart Cities has been around for the better part of the last two decades. The concept of a smart city is desirable, but the implementation of it has been significantly more difficult. First, what is a Smart City? Jon Polly, Chief Solutions Officer with ProTecht Solutions Partners, a security technology consulting firm with a history in the Smart Cities space, defines a Smart City as this: “A Smart City is an ecosystem of interconnected technologies and unified planning across city stakeholders and public-private partnerships, championed at the highest levels, to increase the livability of the city.” At the heart of almost every smart city initiative are requirements around lighting, connectivity, and sustainability. Unfortunately, until recently, these were rarely complementary to each other.Introducing the Iluminar PowerStack modular pole. Iluminar Inc. ( www.iluminarinc.com ), a leader in infrared and white light illuminator manufacturing, in partnership with PowerStack, has released a U.S.-manufactured modular vertical solar pole built specifically for the demands of modern physical security. The Iluminar PowerStack consists of vandal-resistant glassless solar panels and is rated to withstand temperature extremes and up to Category 5 hurricane winds, and comes with a factory 10-year warranty.The Iluminar PowerStack modular pole is more than just a solar pole. It is an entirely off-grid vertically integrated energy platform. What does that mean? As a vertically integrated energy platform, the pole allows for the ability to mix and match technologies for up to 120W continuous power with five (5) days of no-sun battery backup using long-life batteries. Since it is off-grid, the Iluminar PowerStack is designed to be installed quickly with zero concrete or conduit work. Unlike other solar poles, the innovative square design of the Iluminar PowerStack allows for maximum solar collection with zero loss.Solving Smart City ProblemsLet’s take a look at some of the goals of a Smart City. Smart City goals typically include the 15-minute city, Vision Zero strategies, micro-mobility solutions, interconnected technologies, and, of course, increasing the livability of the city. How do they accomplish these? Governance over data collection, integrated technologies, and transparency. What it looks like to the resident is increased digital connectivity, improved costs and efficiencies, and an increase in the overall citizen experience. Again, a better citizen experience increases the livability of the city. The Iluminar PowerStack checks the box on each of these.Take a look at the majority of smart city implementations, and the first thing they are looking for is lighting solutions. Specifically, those with the ability to add connectivity or infrastructure to the pole. Look no further than the Iluminar PowerStack solar pole. It can provide low-wattage street lighting and wireless connectivity with a no-sun battery backup. Even if the utility provider were to lose power, Iluminar PowerStack doesn’t. As added benefits, the Iluminar PowerStack pole requires no trenching , no cabling, or dealing with local utility providers. The Iluminar PowerStack solar pole is the perfect fit here, offering a conduit and concrete-free installation that can be installed in under an hour. No heavy machinery needed, thanks to a proprietary hinge plate and a winch (included) powered by a battery-operated drill (not included). Quickly add lighting, USB charging stations, and security cameras. The Iluminar PowerStack has been installed in parks, transit stations, stadiums, and more.Another big driver of Smart Cities is to have an environmentally friendly city. To do that, most smart cities have adopted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals to reduce environmental impact. One of the ESG initiatives includes Energy Management to deploy smart and solar-powered grids to lower municipal utility costs. Another has been digital equity to provide free broadband networking and digital public services. The Iluminar PowerStack meets these and other ESG requirements, and as an added benefit, the poles qualify for solar credits, reducing environmental impact with each installation.Every city is different, with different technologies and different requirements. Think smart city status is too difficult for your city to attain? Start small. The Iluminar PowerStack changes the smart city narrative. Cities with the Iluminar PowerStack poles implemented take their first steps towards smart city status. The Iluminar PowerStack is a completely technology-agnostic option. It can support Iluminar PoE lighting, technology partner technologies, and more.Technology Options (mix and match solutions not to exceed 120W):• PoE Street Lighting• PoE Infrared Lighting• CCTV• Flashing LED lights• Environmental Sensors• SIP-Enabled Intercom/• Blue Light Emergency Phone• Hardened Networking• WiFi• 4G/5G/StarLink connectivity• PtP/PtMP Wireless Connectivity• USB-C Charging• PoE Outdoor Gunshot Detection• Drone NestsOrder your Iluminar PowerStack pole, lights, and infrastructure today at sales@iluminarinc.com

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