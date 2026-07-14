Wyoming Mining Council’s 3rd Quarterly meeting will be held Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM. The meeting will be held at the Casper Workforce Center, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, WY. Any interested party must contact the State Mine Inspector’s Office at (307) 362-5222 for more information.

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