CHEYENNE – The Unemployment Insurance (UI) Commission, in conjunction with the Department of Workforce Services (DWS), is seeking public comment on the proposed UI program rules for Chapter 6: Computing Time Limits and determining when documents are filed or payments made, Chapter 9: Contributions by Employers, Chapter 20: Claims for Benefits, and Chapter 24: Registration for Work, Able, Available and Actively Seeking Work.

The proposed changes are meant to modernize administrative procedures, clarify claimant requirements, and align agency operations with current technological and postal realities. Further, these updates ensure the Division remains responsive to external logistical changes while maintaining a fair and efficient administrative process.

The proposed changes can be viewed in the strike and underlined version. More information on the changes is available in the statement of reasons.

The public comment window is open through August 7, 2026, and comments may be submitted using the online form.