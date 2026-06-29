CHEYENNE – The Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking public comment on the proposed Workforce Development Training Fund program rules for a new Chapter 6: Collective Internship Block Grants.

The proposed chapter modernizes work-based learning pathways across Wyoming, directly addressing feedback from industry partners and education administrators regarding the need for a more flexible, accessible funding model. The proposed model will reduce administrative burden, increase accessibility, and support student success.

The chapter can be viewed in the strike and underlined version. More information on the changes is available in the statement of reasons.

The public comment window is open through August 7, 2026, and comments may be submitted using the online form.