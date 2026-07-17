CloudNuro to Host AI Adoption Management Summit 2026 on August 13

AI Summmit 2026 - The Blindspots of AI Adoption

Virtual summit on August 13 brings enterprise technology leaders together to address the blind spots between AI adoption, cost, risk and measurable return.

Companies spent the last two years proving what AI can do. The next two will be about proving its value: what it costs, where the risks are, and what it actually returns.” — Shyam Kumar, CEO, CloudNuro

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudNuro, an enterprise platform for managing AI, SaaS and cloud environments, today announced the AI Adoption Management Summit 2026, a virtual gathering of technology, data, security and business leaders taking place Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

Held under the theme “The Blindspots of AI Adoption,” the summit will move the enterprise AI conversation from experimentation to accountability, examining where AI is being used, what it costs, how it is performing, where organizations are exposed and whether their investments are producing measurable business value.

A 2025 report from MIT’s NANDA initiative found that 95% of organizations studied were seeing no measurable return from their generative AI initiatives. Meanwhile, BlackFog’s 2026 Shadow AI research found that 49% of employees use AI tools not sanctioned by their employers, creating security, privacy and governance exposures that may remain invisible to IT.

Together, these findings point to a widening gap between the rapid adoption of AI and the visibility, governance and financial accountability required to manage it effectively.

“Companies spent the last two years proving what AI can do. The next two will be about proving what it’s worth,” said Shyam Kumar, Founder and CEO of CloudNuro. “Most leaders can describe their AI ambitions in detail, but not what those tools cost, where they’re exposed or what they return. That gap is where the real work is now, and it is what we built this summit around.”

The summit is designed for CIOs, CTOs, chief AI officers, CISOs, CFOs, engineering leaders and heads of AI who are responsible not only for accelerating AI adoption, but also for demonstrating its security, efficiency and business value.

Five Blindspots of Enterprise AI Adoption

The program will address five challenges that frequently prevent enterprise AI initiatives from scaling responsibly and producing measurable results:

• Shadow AI: AI tools used outside formal approval, security review and governance, creating hidden risks involving data, access and compliance.

• Runaway Token Costs: Unpredictable and rapidly increasing generative AI consumption costs as enterprise usage, applications and agents scale.

• Real-Time Risk: Excessive token consumption caused by bloated prompts and verbose responses, creating financial leakage and performance bottlenecks while delivering diminishing value.

• Stalled Returns: AI performance gains that begin to plateau while compute, data and infrastructure costs continue to rise, challenging the economics of traditional scaling approaches.

• Silent Failures: AI models and systems that quietly degrade, drift or produce inaccurate results without timely detection, potentially affecting customers and business operations.

Attendees will gain practical perspectives on identifying enterprise AI use cases, attributing costs, monitoring risk and performance, and establishing an operating model that connects AI adoption to accountability and measurable value.

Speakers Representing the AI Adoption Lifecycle

The announced speaker lineup brings together leaders with experience spanning AI research, enterprise technology, data science, business transformation, governance, and investment:

• Shyam Kumar, Founder and CEO, CloudNuro

• Ravi Reddy, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sunera Group; Venture Partner

• Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, AI/ML Center of Excellence, Jio

• Jesse Carrillo, former Chief Information Officer, Hines and Howard Hughes

• Balakrishna Reddy, Chief Data Scientist and Vice President, AI/ML Center of Excellence, Jio

Together, the speakers will offer perspectives from across the AI adoption lifecycle—from developing and scaling AI systems to funding, governing and measuring their enterprise impact.

CloudNuro is convening the summit as organizations move beyond isolated AI pilots and begin managing AI as a new operational and financial category alongside SaaS applications and cloud infrastructure.

Registration is now open at www.cloudnuro.ai/ai-summit-2026.

About CloudNuro

CloudNuro is an enterprise AI, SaaS, and cloud management platform that provides unified visibility, governance, and cost optimization across modern technology environments. The platform helps organizations discover applications and AI tools, understand adoption and usage, allocate and optimize spending, manage access, and strengthen governance and accountability.

CloudNuro serves enterprises and government agencies and has received industry recognition from the Chicago Innovation Awards, Gartner, Info-Tech SoftwareReviews, and Everest Group.

For more information, visit www.cloudnuro.ai.

Media Contact

CloudNuro Corp.

Email: website@cloudnuro.com

Website: www.cloudnuro.ai

Sources:

MIT NANDA, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025

BlackFog, 2026 Shadow AI Research

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